NFF’s ‘chronic incompetence’ root of Nigeria’s football decay, says Anichebe

Skipper Ekong mulls retirement

Super Eagles former striker, Victor Anichebe, has pointed to “chronic incompetence” as the root of Nigeria’s problems, after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reports espn.com.



A 3-1 penalty shootout loss to Congo DR on Sunday meant that Nigeria missed out on a second successive World Cup appearance, and the former Toffees player says it could be a turning point for the country’s football fortunes.



“Despite the shame and frustration of failing to qualify, this might actually be the turning point we need for long-term progress,” Anichebe wrote on social media.



“Too many people still don’t grasp the real issue. It isn’t just about corruption or misuse of funds solely, although those matters. At its core, it’s about deep, chronic incompetence. We keep placing people in key positions who have no strategic plan, no experience in high-performance environments, and no understanding of what sustainable success truly requires.”



Earlier this year, the former international striker was appointed Special Adviser on sports to Nigeria’s South East Development Commission to lead the implementation of the South East Grassroots Recreation Infrastructure Development programme.



The programme aims to build world-class sports infrastructure in schools and communities across the region to facilitate the identification and development of talent.



He says the country needs long-term planning rather than immediate band-aids: “Real change demands selflessness, long-term thinking, and building foundations that won’t produce instant rewards. It means trusting a process rather than chasing quick fixes.”



Following Nigeria’s failure, there have been suggestions from many quarters to hand former internationals the reins to run football in the country. Anichebe says that would be a mistake unless the proper foundations are laid.



He added: “We also need to be honest: simply being an ex-player is not a qualification. If someone hasn’t expanded their knowledge, built their CV, studied, or gained the experience required, this role is not a birthright just because of past career achievements.



“If we want serious outcomes, we must start having serious conversations that lead to serious decisions.”



Meanwhile, Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong is reportedly considering drawing the curtain on his international career following Nigeria’s painful exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, soccernet.ng reports.



According to the report, the 32-year-old centre-half told teammates in the dressing room after Nigeria’s loss to DR Congo that he was contemplating retirement, saying, “I will watch you as a fan at the AFCON.”



If confirmed, it would be a stunning development for a player long regarded as the emotional heartbeat of the squad.



Troost-Ekong’s last competitive start came in Nigeria’s 2–1 victory over Lesotho in Polokwane, where he also scored.



In recent months, he has been used sparingly, with Wilfred Ndidi taking over captaincy duties and 20-year-old Benjamin Fredrick emerging as the team’s most exciting young defensive talent.



Troost-Ekong made his Nigeria debut in 2015 and quickly grew into one of the national team’s most dependable figures. He helped Nigeria win bronze at the 2019 AFCON, and also earned a place in the tournament’s group-stage Best XI at the 2021 edition.



The former Watford and Udinese defender also powered the Super Eagles to the 2023 AFCON final as captain, where he was named Player of the Tournament.



With AFCON 2025 kicking off in December, the question now is whether Ekong will stay for one last dance or bring his storied Super Eagles career to an end.