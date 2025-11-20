Niger allocates ₦30m for 2025 National Basketball League

Niger State Sports Commission (NSSC) has revealed that the state government is to commit over N30 million to host the ‘Bago National Division One Basketball League Minna 2025‘ between 22nd and 29th November 2025.

Chairman of the Commission, Danjuma Abdul Masu, gave the hint while briefing newsmen at the 1-2-3 Indoor Sports Hall Savannah Conference in Minna, saying that 19 States are to participate in the competition with only registered teams with the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

The sports commission boss highlighted that its organisation is committed towards the growth and development of every sport in line with Governor Mohammed Umar Bago’s mandate to ensure that all sports are prioritised for optimal performance and encouragement in the state.

Danjuma Abdul Masu emphasised that the commission’s doors are open for partnership and synergy in order to improve the infrastructural facilities to enhance sports development at large, adding that two teams are to be promoted to the national league at the end of the tournament.

He reiterated the unwavering commitment of the commission under his leadership to bring back the lost glory of sports in the state.

According to him, plans are underway for Niger State to host the 2030 National Sports Festival, hence the need to start up through activities, test-run facilities, and capacity building targeted at future sports achievements in Niger State.

He maintained that the commission is not government-oriented and called for media support to encourage private sector investment and patronage to achieve better results.

On his part, the technical team leader, Abdulrahaman Mohammed, expressed satisfaction with the standard of the team, which consisted of youthful and experienced players, well motivated to ensure victory due to the state government’s required investment in the team.

Wakama bags new appointment

Meanwhile, last month, the head coach of Nigeria’s national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, Rena Wakama, was appointed to lead Hive Basketball Club in the Unrivaled women’s three-on-three basketball league in the United States. The league announced her appointment ahead of Hive BC’s debut in the next season, scheduled for 2026.

The Unrivaled league, established in 2023, provides competitive opportunities for women’s 3×3 basketball during the off-season of the US Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). Wakama, 33, was appointed assistant coach at the Chicago Sky in March, further extending her coaching responsibilities in the United States.

Since becoming the first female head coach of D’Tigress in 2023, Wakama has guided the team to successive Afrobasket Women titles and was named best coach at the basketball event of the Paris 2024 Olympics. At the Olympics, she led D’Tigress to become the first African national team, male or female, to reach the quarterfinals.

Wakama commented on her new role, noting the importance of balancing national and club duties. Observers highlighted that dual appointments are common in basketball; for instance, Mike Brown simultaneously led the D’Tigers at the Tokyo Olympics while serving as an associate coach for the Golden State Warriors in 2021.

Her appointment to Hive BC marks her first head coaching role in the Unrivaled league and represents a continued expansion of her influence in both African and international women’s basketball.