Niger Delta Games: Team Delta vows to ‘correct mistakes’ in Benin City

As the build-up to the 2026 Niger Delta Games continues across the region, Team Delta has vowed to “correct mistakes,” which cost it the title on the last day of competition at the maiden edition in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, last year.



At the end of hostilities in Uyo last year, Bayelsa State came from behind to snatch the title, winning 42 gold medals against Team Delta’s 41 gold medals.



Delta State athletes and officials were already looking forward to being crowned champions in Uyo after leading the table with the most total medals of 99 medals (41 gold, 26 silver, 32 bronze) before Bayelsa struck, topping the table with 42 gold, 29 silver, 15 bronze. Team Edo finished third with 23 gold, 35 silver and 31 bronze medals.



With focus now on Benin City, Edo State, host of the second edition, from February 20 to 27, 2026, Team Delta is optimistic of winning the crown.



This year’s edition features over 3,000 U-20 athletes from the nine Niger Delta states. They will compete in 17 sports to discover and develop regional talent, promising an even grander event, which, according to the organisers, will surpass the success recorded at the Uyo 2025 Games.



An official of Team Delta, Festus Ohwojero, who is the Executive Assistant on Sports to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, said that the state is doing everything to correct the mistakes noticed at Uyo 2025.



“We lost the title last year in Uyo by one gold medal, and our athletes and coaches are working hard to ensure such does not happen again as we prepare for Benin City 2026,” he stated.



Ohwojero, who is the immediate past Director General of Delta Sports Commission, further stated that Team Delta athletes and officials are not under any form of pressure ahead of the Games, adding, “I am sure they will get it right this time.”