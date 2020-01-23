Nigerian U-19 cricket team regroups after Australia’s defeat

• Faces West Indies today

The Nigeria’s Under 19 Cricket team currently taking part in the Cricket World Cup in South Africa came out yesterday at the Country Club Oval Kimberley, for light practice ahead of their second group game against the West Indies today.They were beaten on Monday by 10 wickets by former champion, Australia.

Nigeria’s captain, Sylvester Okpe maintained that the team’s loss in their opening game was now behind them and they have to approach their next game with all the vigour required.

“This is the World Cup, and we have moved on and set our sight on the next assignment. We appreciate the huge level of support we are getting from Nigerians here in South Africa and the feelers we are getting back from home.

“We had a two-hour strategy session today (yesterday), addressing all takeaways from the opening match, and I believe we rose from the session stronger as a team and focused on the task ahead,” he said.

The Junior Yellow Green suffered their first defeat in two years in a competitive event with their huge loss to Australia and are hoping to make a recovery with their second match with the West Indies who are presently group leaders, having won two other games at the event. They defeated Australia by 5 wickets and shoved aside England and are hoping to pick a win against Nigeria to seal their place in the Super League at the tournament.

Technical Director of the Federation, Enesi Dahiru said that irrespective of what the outcome is at the World Cup, the players had already stepped Nigeria into the big league of Cricket by qualifying her for the World Cup for the first time in 105 years that the game has been played in the country.

