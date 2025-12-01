Nigerians set record for international NBA player numbers

Nigerian players and players of Nigerian descent are among the largest African contingents in the National Basketball Association (NBA) this season, as the league confirmed a record 135 international players from 43 countries on opening-night rosters for the 2025-26 campaign.

The NBA said more than 55 players in the league were either born in Africa or have at least one parent from the continent, with Nigeria again standing out as one of the most strongly represented nations.

The group includes Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, born in Greece to Nigerian parents, Los Angeles Lakers centre Deandre Ayton, who is of Nigerian descent, and New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby, also from a Nigerian family.

Other Nigerians and players with Nigerian ties on opening rosters include Adem Bona of the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie, and Atlanta Hawks forward Alex Antetokounmpo, who shares the country’s heritage with his brothers Giannis and Thanasis.

The NBA’s announcement reflects the growing influence of African and particularly Nigerian basketball talent, built through both domestic pathways and international development structures such as Basketball Without Borders and the NBA Academy system.

Several players with Nigerian roots have passed through these programmes, contributing to the continent’s expanding presence in the league.

The league said this year’s total of 135 international players marks the highest in NBA history, with all 30 teams featuring at least one overseas player. It is also the fifth consecutive season with at least 120 international athletes on opening rosters and the 12th straight season surpassing the 100-player mark.

Europe remains the largest contributor of international talent, with a record 71 players from the continent. But Africa’s presence continues to solidify, led by Nigeria, Cameroon, Senegal, Mali and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Cameroon is represented by Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid and Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, two of the most prominent African players in the league.

International stars have also shaped the league’s recent award landscape. Africans or players of African descent have shared several of the past seven MVP titles, including Antetokounmpo’s two awards and Embiid’s 2022-23 win.

The NBA added that three international players have been selected to the All-NBA Team in every season since 2018-19.

Canada remains the most represented country outside the United States with 23 players, followed by France, Australia, Germany and Serbia.

The NBA’s 80th regular season begins tonight with a doubleheader broadcast on NBC and Peacock. The league said this year’s games will reach fans in 214 countries and territories and will be available in more than 50 languages through global broadcast partners and NBA League Pass.