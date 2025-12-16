Nigeria’s basketball cannot grow in a chaotic environment, says Udezue

‘Current board’s tenure ends October 2026’

Former international, Ugo Udezue, who is currently a member of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) board, has urged stakeholders in the game to join hands in developing the sport, saying that the country’s basketball cannot grow in a chaotic environment.



Lamenting the chaos surrounding the sport’s administration yesterday in Lagos, Udezue, who is the CEO of AFA Sports, a kit manufacturing outfit, said that the stakeholders should unite and conduct themselves professionally to aid the development of the game.



Arguing that current agitations by some stakeholders are affecting the sport negatively, Udezue said: “Let us speak plainly, because the future of Nigerian basketball demands courage, not comfort. Everywhere basketball has truly flourished, development has been driven by private enterprise – not federations, not politics, and certainly not ego. The NBA is not owned by USA Basketball; the NCAA is not owned by any federation. AAU basketball does not answer to administrators seeking relevance.



“Federations only regulate while private enterprise builds. This is a global truth we must stop pretending not to understand. What Nigerian basketball is experiencing today is not a healthy debate – it is desperation masquerading as reform.”



He urged genuine lovers of the game in Nigeria, who are honest about its development, to join hands to build rather than looking for every opportunity to disrupt the system.



“We now live in a moment so distorted that a serving member of the federation’s own board reportedly went as far as attempting to engineer the defeat of the Nigerian women’s national team, D’Tigress, at the recent AfroBasket. A custodian of the game allegedly aligned against his own country- engaging the entire Nigerian former coaching crew, including a close family member, in an attempt to stop Nigeria from winning.

This is self-serving over the country. D’Tigress rose above politics, rose above betrayal, and once again proved why they are champions. Basketball will always expose the difference between builders and saboteurs.



“Unity without integrity is a fraud. You cannot preach unity while actively working against the national team. You cannot call for progress while sponsoring parallel elections.”



Explaining his support for incumbent NBBF President, Musa Kida, the D’Tigers’ former forward said that he is working in defence of the constitution and orderliness.



“I say this clearly and without apology: I stand firmly and unequivocally with the current president of the Nigerian Basketball Federation, Musa Kida, and the duly elected board because in moments like this, institutions must be defended.



“The Constitution is clear, and it will be respected. The board was inaugurated on October 6, 2022. Elections are due on October 6, 2026. Anything else is constitutional vandalism.



“If ambition is allowed to override law, then no administration – present or future – will ever govern in peace again. And once stability is lost, investors leave, sponsors disappear, and the game collapses under its own chaos.”



On the way forward, he said: “As stakeholders, we owe Nigerian basketball more than noise – we owe it assets such as arenas, academies and Operational excellence.



“This is why I have consistently championed sustainable private enterprise and equity participation in basketball. Ownership models that attract serious investors; systems that allow value creation over time.



“I have seen it done properly – by firms like Webber Engineering, by professionals who understand that real development is not loud, it is competent. Even in organisation, presentation, and graphics, excellence signals seriousness. That seriousness attracts sponsors. That attracts capital. Basketball does not grow where chaos lives.



“Sustainable basketball ecosystems are built on: Private capital and Long-term equity; Professional leagues and serious infrastructure. They are not built by naming leagues after yourself. They are not built by creating teams as personal monuments. They are not built by short-term projects designed for applause or political positioning. That approach is not development. It is personal promotion disguised as reform – political banditry wearing a basketball jersey.



“If your project cannot survive without your name on it, then it was never about the game.”