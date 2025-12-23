Nigeria’s dominance defined at inaugural PFL Africa finals

If the PFL Africa PFL Africa Finals were a test of which nation sits atop the continent’s combat sports hierarchy, Nigeria answered with a resounding roar.

On a historic night at the Sofitel Dome in Cotonou, Nigerian fightersNigerian PFL fighters made the short trip across the border and left with their heads held high—and their luggage significantly heavier. With a championship belt, an immaculate undefeated streak, and a high-stakes victory over a local hero, the “Giant of Africa” lived up to its name.

Out of the Nigerian athletes who stepped into the cage for the Finals, the results were a testament to our elite training and mental toughness.

Wasi “The Nigerian Jaguar” Adeshina: The First King

The crowning moment of the night belonged to Wasi Adeshina, who etched his name in history as the first-ever PFL Africa Featherweight Champion. Facing Cameroon’s Alain Majorique for a life-changing $100,000 prize, Adeshina was the personification of composure. He dismantled Majorique with sharp striking, causing a significant cut that forced a doctor’s stoppage in the second round (3:07). Adeshina didn’t just win a fight; he became the blueprint for Nigerian success in the PFL.

Juliet “Queen of the Cage” Ukah: The Undefeated Streak

Juliet Ukah continued her terrifying run through the ranks. As a pioneer of the female division in PFL Africa, she faced Egypt’s Maryam Gaber in a classic striker-vs-grappler matchup. Ukah imposed her will immediately, overwhelming Gaber with a barrage of strikes to secure a first-round TKO. Now sitting at 8–0, Ukah has firmly established herself as the undisputed face of women’s MMA on the continent.

Cornel “The Marine Boxer” Thompson: Silencing the Dome

Perhaps the toughest assignment went to Cornel Thompson. He faced Benin’s own Jean “The Black Panther” Do Santos in front of a deafening home crowd. Despite the atmosphere and the presence of Do Santos’ coach—FéBéMMA President Ouanilo Médégan Fagla—Thompson was clinical. He neutralized the Beninese star over three rounds to secure a unanimous decision victory, proving the “Marine Boxer” can handle any environment.

Miracle Andrew: A Valiant Effort

The night opened with Miracle Andrew facing Zambia’s Shelda Chipito. While Andrew lost via unanimous decision to the Zambian standout, her performance contributed to a night that showcased the immense depth and heart of the Nigerian squad.

A Season of Unmatched Representation

The success at the Finals was the culmination of a season-long trend of Nigerian dominance. Across the four landmark events of the 2025 season, Nigeria boasted the highest representation of any nation with 7 fighters competing on the big stage. This placed them just ahead of South Africa, who followed closely with 6 athletes.

The Nigerian “Super Seven” who carried the flag this season included:

Wasi Adeshina (Featherweight)

Juliet Ukah (Women’s Strawweight)

Patrick “Star Boi” Ocheme (Featherweight)

Cornel “The Marine Boxer” Thompson (Lightweight)

Kunle “Nigerian Ninja” Lawal (Welterweight)

Joffie Houlton (Heavyweight)

Miracle Andrew (Women’s Strawweight)

The Takeaway

With PFL Africa officially announcing four events for 2026, the message from the 2025 season is undeniable: the road to the championship runs through Nigeria.

Under the watchful eye of PFL Africa Chairman Francis Ngannou, the Nigerian contingent proved they possess the world-class potential to lead this new era. With the highest number of fighters and the most significant hardware now residing in Lagos and Abuja, Nigeria has officially been crowned the powerhouse of African MMA.