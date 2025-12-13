Nigeria’s speedstar, Godson Brume, pleads guilty to firearm charge in America

Nigerian sprinter, Godson Brume, the fourth-fastest man in the country’s history, has allegedly pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm while in the United States on a non-immigrant visa.



According to federal court documents, the incident occurred in February 2025 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Brume was in his apartment with another woman when his ex-girlfriend — who is also the mother of his infant child — arrived with the baby. An argument broke out outside the apartment, during which Brume discharged a Glock 43X pistol while the child was present.



The situation escalated moments later when the ex-girlfriend opened the apartment door, saw Brume and the other woman, and a second confrontation began. The dispute moved outside again, and Brume discharged the firearm multiple times as the mother of his child fled. Investigators later found several bullet impacts on the walls of the apartment complex.



Authorities said Brume smashed his ex-girlfriend’s phone, took the child, and hid the firearm in nearby shrubs before deputies detained him.



Brume now faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, up to three years of supervised release, and possible deportation.



The 21-year-old sprinter boasts a Personal Best of 9.90 seconds in the 100 metres. He won silver at the 2023 NCAA Championships and was part of the LSU 4x100m relay team that set an NCAA record of 37.90 seconds while winning the national title.