NSC has incredible scorecard in 2025, says Olopade

NSC Director General, Bukola Olopade with some victorious athletes during the 2025 CAA U18 U20 Championships in Abeokuta

The Nigerian National Sports Commission (NSC) has taken appraisal of its activities in the outgoing year, 2025, and declared that the nation’s sports made a remarkable achievement.

The NSC came into office in October 2024 following its re-establishment by President Bola Tinubu.

Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade, told The Guardian on arrival in Morocco for the ongoing AFCON, that the Commission’s agenda on ‘Reset, Refocus, and Relaunch’ (RHINSE) paid off within one year.

According to him, NSC first year was marked by several transformative impacts and strategic reform, including ‘Athletes First’ policy.

“Unlike in the past when Nigerian athletes were relegated to the background, the NSC implemented the ‘Athletes First’ policy, which included the creation of the Elite and Podium Board, to ensure athletes receive necessary support and training grants ahead of international competitions.

“And this move, which is aimed at ending past embarrassments related to poor preparation, has paid off massively,” Olopade told The Guardian.

Olopade, a former Ogun State Sports Commissioner, stated that a significant achievement was also made in the area of infrastructure with the passing of the National Anti-Doping Bill into law after two decades.

“There is an ongoing effort to develop anti-doping labs and upgrade existing facilities,” he said.

On performance by Nigerian athletes across international competitions, Olopade recalled: “Nigerian athletes recorded significant successes, including emerging as the second-best nation globally at the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Egypt and achieving continental championships in basketball (D’Tigress) and football (Super Falcons).

“Nigeria also won over 400 medals across multiple sports in 2025 alone. This is a historic high.”

Olopade also said: “The NSC has successfully attracted private sector involvement, including a significant ₦40 billion, 10-year investment in domestic football leagues, indicating growing confidence in the new structure.

“There has been a renewed focus on domestic leagues and grassroots programs, with the goal of integrating sports into the economy and making it a key contributor to the GDP,” he stated.

Olopade revealed that the NSC established an Integrity Unit to combat ethical misconduct, such as age falsification and doping, ensuring Nigeria aligns with global best practices.”

Olopade also spoke on series of competitions hosted by Nigeria within the year, saying: “Nigeria secured the hosting rights for the 6th Specialised Technical Committee (STC) Meeting of the African Union Sports Council in 2027 and formally submitted a bid to host the 2031 African Games, showcasing a re-emerging role in continental sports governance. We successfully organised the National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, where a majority of young athletes were discovered. Some of the young athletes were part of Team Nigeria to the Islamic Games in Saudi Arabia and the just concluded Africa Youth Games in Angola.

“The NSC has been generally well-received by stakeholders, who note a shift towards a more professional and business-oriented approach to sports management,” Olopade stated.

On Super Eagles failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, Olopade said: “The Federal Government did everything for the players and their officials, both in the African qualifiers and CAF playoff. But we are waiting on what will come out of NFF’s petition against DR Congo over eligibility of players. We are also praying and hoping the Super Eagles will put smile on faces of Nigerians by finishing well here in the ongoing AFCON in Morocco. Again, I expect that the recent fulfilment of houses and cash by President Bola Tinubu to ginger the players and their officials. We are very grateful to our sports-loving President.”

