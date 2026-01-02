Ochei’s mini stadium passes first test

• Successfully hosts 2025 Onicha Olona Unity Cup

A multi-million ultra-modern, FIFA-standard mini stadium with tartan tracks built by the President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation, Victor Ochei, has been successfully put to test following the conclusion of the 2025 Grassroots Football Tournament held at the facility in Onicha Olona, Aniocha North Local Council of Delta State.

The sporting complex hosted the yearly Onicha Olona Unity Cup, attracting football enthusiasts, community leaders and young talents from across the area, with the new facility earning widespread commendation for its quality and functionality.

Speaking at the event, Ochei said the project was conceived out of a strong desire to provide basic sporting infrastructure at the grassroots level, while also complementing government efforts in sports infrastructure development.

According to him, the mini stadium is equipped with standard fans’ barricades, an efficient drainage system, covered spectators’ stands, and other modern features designed to meet international best practices.

Ochei disclosed that the facility, though already functional, will be officially inaugurated in 2026, noting that it is expected to serve as a training hub for aspiring footballers, local league teams and even national teams.

“This stadium is about giving young talents the right environment to grow. When you provide quality infrastructure at the grassroots, you create opportunities and hope for the future,” he said.

The Nigeria Tennis Federation president also assured that the NTF board is fully prepared for the 2026 Davis Cup, scheduled to hold in February, expressing confidence in his administration’s vision for the sport.

He urged members of the Nigerian tennis fraternity to remain optimistic, stressing that better days lie ahead under his leadership. The highlight of the event was the thrilling final of the 2025 Onicha Olona Unity Cup, where Ogbekenu Quarters edged Ogbe-Obi Quarters 3–2 in a pulsating encounter to clinch the title.

Ogbekenu Quarters were rewarded with the star prize of N3 million, bringing the tournament to a colourful and celebratory conclusion.