Ogunkoya thumbs up Niger Delta Games’ emphasis on talent discovery, as CRSSC embarks on talent hunt

Basketball players during the trials to select representatives for Ondo, ahead of the forthcoming Niger Delta Sports Festival

Former African 100m champion and national record holder, Seun Ogunkoya, has commended the emphasis placed on talent discovery by the Niger Delta Games.

Ogunkoya spoke, just as Cross River State Sports Commission, in collaboration with the Niger Delta

Games, Edo 2026 Liaison Committee has departed Calabar on a statewide talent hunt to discover outstanding indigenous athletes ahead of the Games scheduled for February 20, 2026, in Edo State.

Ogunkoya, a respected world athlete during his prime, stated that any country that ignores youth talent discovery has not started proper sports development, adding that with the NDG focusing its

attention in that area, Nigeria can be sure of having more emerging grassroots talent.

“First of all, the Niger Delta Games is a well-conceived programme,” said Ogunkoya who is an ambassador of the NDG.

The Niger Delta Games is making its second edition with over 1000 athletes competing in 17 sports disciplines.

According to consultant to the NDG, Itiako Ikpokpo, who is the managing director of Dunamis Icon Limited, only athletes U-20 will be allowed to register.

Meanwhile, the Cross River State Sports Commission, in collaboration with the Niger Delta Games Edo 2026 Liaison Committee, has departed Calabar on a statewide talent hunt to discover outstanding indigenous athletes ahead of the Niger Delta Games.

The exercise began in the Northern Senatorial District, with scouting activities at Ogoja Township

Stadium, alongside deployments to Obanliku and Obudu. The team will also cover the Central Senatorial District in Ikom and Ugep, while additional coaches are already scouting talents across parts of the Southern District, including Odukpani and Bakassi.

Addressing officials before their departure, the Chairman of the Sports Commission and Liaison Committee, Hon. Lawrence Etta, emphasised that discipline, transparency, and merit will be considered in the selection process to ensure the emergence of a strong Team Cross River.

“Kudos to the organisers for laying emphasis on youth talent discovery and when you event look at it, the Niger Delta is a catchment area for sporting talents.”