Okocha: Super Eagles’ 2002 World Cup team my weakest Nigerian squad

In a candid and wide-ranging appearance on The Exchange podcast, Nigerian football legend Austin ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha delivered a stunning assessment of the national team’s history, identifying the 2002 World Cup squad as the “weakest” he ever played for.

The iconic midfielder, celebrated for his unparalleled skill and showmanship, pointed to the abrupt disbanding of the team after the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations as the catalyst for a prolonged decline in Nigerian football.

Hosted by Femi Soneye, the conversation saw Okocha reflect on his storied career, from his early days on the streets of Enugu to becoming a global footballing superstar. Soneye introduced Okocha as “the gold standard of skill, discipline and pure showmanship,” setting the stage for a deep dive into the mind of the man behind the magic.

The interview took a pointed turn when the discussion shifted to the current state of Nigerian football. Okocha pinpointed a specific moment he believes began the downturn. “In my opinion, I think Nigerian football started declining after Nation’s Cup 2002,” Okocha stated, revealing a pivotal moment in the nation’s sporting history.

He elaborated that the decision by the football authorities to dismantle the squad following that tournament was a catastrophic error. “The team was disbanded, and then some of us were called back,” he explained.

This haphazard transition, he argued, broke a long-standing tradition of gradual, organic succession within the national team.

Okocha then made his most definitive and damning statement. “I know some people might not be happy with me, but the squad that we went to the World Cup with in 2002 was maybe the weakest that I played in.” He contrasted this team’s performance with the celebrated 1994 and 1998 squads, noting that while previous Nigerian teams had topped their World Cup groups, the 2002 squad failed to advance.

The fallout from that period, according to Okocha, is a lingering inconsistency that plagues the Super Eagles to this day. He lamented the loss of the “fear factor” that once made Nigeria a dreaded opponent.

“Before, nations used to be scared to play Nigeria,” he said. “Now, teams are looking forward to playing Nigeria.”

While acknowledging that Nigeria continues to produce “fantastic” individual talents.