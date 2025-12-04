Okpebholo promises exciting 2026 Niger Delta Games

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has promised an exciting time for participants at the Second Niger Delta Games, billed to hold in Benin next year.



The governor said that the state would not only provide an enabling environment and facilities for the games, but would also host to win.



Speaking while accepting the offer to host the games, Okpebholo pledged that Edo State would deliver a sports festival better than the previous edition, while assuring the organisers that “you have chosen the right state.”



He said: “We are not the Heartbeat of the Nation for nothing. We have the strength, we have the athletes, and we have what it takes to win every sporting activity.



“In Uyo at the last games, we went with our third 11, but this time, we will have our first 11 and win in every sport.”



Edo State was, on Tuesday, unveiled as the host state of the games, which the NDDC has identified as a platform to provide youths in the region opportunities to express their talents in sports.



Present at the ceremony held at the Edo State Government House’s Ballroom were the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Stanley Ogbuku, Edo State Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa and the Executive Director, Finance, Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye, as well as the chairman and managing director of Dunamis Icon, organisers of the games, Itiako Ikpokpo.



Earlier in his address, Ogbuku explained that, “Edo State was a deliberate choice to host the second edition of the games because it has good facilities that will just allow us to come here in 2026 and have fun.



He assured the governor that in the course of bringing the event to Benin, the NDDC would also rehabilitate some of the sports facilities in the state.



In his welcome address, Ikpokpo, the Project Consultant, traced the beginning of the games concept to the cardinal purpose of building a new generation of young athletes from the region to replace the old generation that made the Niger Delta and Nigeria proud.



“We found a partner in the NDDC that believes in impacting the lives of the youths through sports…and the Niger Delta Games has provided the platform that serves to engage our youths”, Ikpokpo stated.



Bayelsa State won the inaugural edition of the games, which were held from April 1 to 8 in Uyo.