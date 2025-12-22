Olarioye ends Nigeria’s campaign with three weightlifting gold medals

Team Nigeria enjoyed another shiny moment on the last day of the fourth African Youth Games in Angola, with weightlifting sensation, Florence Oluwadamilare Olarioye, delivering a commanding performance to claim three gold medals in the 58kg A category.

Olarioye, dubbed Nigeria’s “Golden Girl,” dominated her division with remarkable strength and composure, finishing ahead of Chanel Vivier of South Africa and Etori Bakie of Ethiopia to emerge as the overall champion.

Her triple-gold triumph not only showcased her individual brilliance but also reinforced Nigeria’s growing reputation as a powerhouse in continental weightlifting.

The African Youth Games serve as a vital platform for discovering and developing young stars across the continent. Meanwhile, the National Sports Commission (NSC) has commended Team Nigeria for its outstanding performance and ‘exemplary conduct’ at the African Youth Games, describing the outing as a strong reflection of the nation’s vast grassroots talent and a promising future for Nigerian sports.

Director General of the Commission, Bukola Olopade, praised the athletes, coaches, and support staff for their dedication and commitment, with special recognition given to the grassroots development team.

“Let me first of all thank the entire team, but especially the grassroots team. This performance is a testament to the amazing pool of talent we have in Nigeria. I do not doubt that many of the budding stars discovered from this championship will eventually become world beaters,” Olopade said.

The NSC also expressed deep appreciation to the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) for its continued guidance and support throughout the Games.

“As we look forward to welcoming everyone back to Nigeria, I urge all participants to be proud of one another and of yourselves. Always remember that youth games are developmental platforms and not solely for laurels. You have all done exceedingly well,” the Commission added.