Oriental Derby: Acid test for Ukaegbu as Enyimba host Rangers

Enyimba Interim Head Coach, Lawrence Ukaegbu, is in for the most trying games of his two-match leadership of the Peoples Elephant when the former African champions host Enugu Rangers tomorrow in Aba.

Ukaegbu took over the reigns last week, but his first game in charge did not go as he envisaged although his wards fought gallantly in their 3-2 defeat by Katsina United.

Sunday’s game against Rangers is his first at home and the ever demanding Aba fans will expect nothing but victory against their old foes.

Enyimba are marooned in an unusual 14th

position in the 15-week-old Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), with four wins, five draws and five defeats. To gain anything in the league this season, the team has to start winning more games, beginning with the clash in Aba on Sunday.

Looking forward to a good outing against Rangers, Ukaegbu renewed his promise to Aba fans: “We promised to bring joy to club supporters and also to bring discipline, togetherness and friendliness to make the team move forward.”

In other games slated for this weekend, Niger Tornadoes will host defending champions, Remo Stars, Bendel Insurance are at home to Wikki Tourists, Rivers United will entertain Kano Pillars, while Bayelsa United will clash with Katsina United in Yenagoa.

Former champions, Shooting Stars will be at home to El Kanemi Warriors, Barau FC will host Kwara United, Warri Wolves are at home to league leaders, Nasarawa United, Ikorodu City and Abia Warriors will trade tackles at the Onikan waterfront, just as Kun Khalifat will host Plateau United.