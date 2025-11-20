Oshodi’s re-election as ITTF vice president excites Sanwo-Olu, Abiru, others

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Senator Tokunbo Abiru, as well as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports, Anthony Adeboye, have joined other sports stakeholders in congratulating the president of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF), Wahid Enitamn Oshodi, on his re-election as an executive vice president of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).



Oshodi was re-elected during the continuation of the ITTF yearly general meeting (AGM) held online on Saturday, November 15, 2025.

His return to the executive board was celebrated as a recognition of his exceptional leadership, deep knowledge of global sports administration, and unwavering commitment to advancing table tennis in Nigeria, Africa, and worldwide.



In a congratulatory statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Governor Sanwo-Olu described Oshodi’s re-election as a testament to his leadership qualities and hard work during his first term.



Sanwo-Olu said: “On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I rejoice with a worthy citizen of our dear State, Wahid Enitan Oshodi, on his re-election as Executive Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF). Oshodi has distinguished himself at the state, national, continental, and international levels. His contributions to sports development, particularly table tennis, have been immense, and we are proud of his achievements. We believe he will continue to lift the fortunes of table tennis in Nigeria and Africa, raising the bar to compete globally.”



Senator Tokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East Senatorial District, also praised Oshodi’s achievement: “On behalf of the people of Lagos East Senatorial District, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to my dear brother and friend, Barrister Wahid Enitan Oshodi, on his well-deserved re-election. This remarkable victory exemplifies his distinguished leadership, competence, and unwavering commitment to the growth of table tennis worldwide.”



Senior Special Assistant to the President on Grassroots Sports, Adeboye highlighted Oshodi’s consistency and integrity: “Your influence continues to uplift the standard of table tennis in Nigeria and inspire the next generation of African sports leaders. You have always been a shining example of excellence, and this new mandate further positions you to elevate our continent to even greater heights in the world of sports.”