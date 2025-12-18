Osimhen arrives Cairo as Super Eagles depart for Fes

Galatasary striker, Victor Osimhen was the last player to arrive at the Super Eagles camp yesterday ahead of the team’s departure for the Moroccan city of Fez, where they will play their group games at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Nigeria will play their first game of the championship against Tanzania on December 23, two days after the kickoff of the biennial competition.



The Super Eagles, who were camped in Cairo from Saturday to yesterday, played a friendly game against the Pharaohs of Egypt, which they lost 1-2.



All the chosen 28 players for the championship were involved in the team’s morning training session in Egypt yesterday, except Osimhen, who was expected later in the day.



According to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Osimhen is expected to be part of the evening session billed for 5.00 p.m. yesterday.



Samuel Chukwueze and Moses Simon, who arrived at the team’s camp early yesterday, joined the others in the morning training session.



Among the players representing Nigeria at the championship are goalkeepers Francis Uzoho, Stanley Nwabali and Amas Obasogie. Others are Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Semi Ajayi, Ademola Lookman, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Igoh Ogbu, Tochukwu Nnadi, Zaidu Sanusi, Paul Onuachu, Frank Onyeka, Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi.



Also in the team are Wilfred Ndidi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Cyriel Dessers, Akor Adams, Chidera Ejuke, Raphael Onyedika, Ryan Alebiosu, Salim Fago, Chidozie Awaziem, Usman Muhammed, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen.



The NFF said that the Super Eagles will fly to Fés aboard a chartered flight for their Group C encounters against Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda (in that order), while the Pharaohs head to Agadir for Group B games against South Africa, Angola and Zimbabwe.