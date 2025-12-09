Iniesta goes into cycling

Former Spain and Barcelona football star Andres Iniesta celebrated a “new chapter” for his NSN Cycling team, formerly Israel-Premier Tech (IPT), at its presentation on Tuesday.

Iniesta is a co-founder of sports and entertainment agency NSN, which partnered with Swiss global investment platform Stoneweg, took over the team in November.

IPT’s presence at the Vuelta a Espana this year was heavily protested by pro-Palestinian supporters, with several stages of the race heavily disrupted.

The team will race under a Swiss licence this season with a “Spanish structure” and signed Eritrean star Biniam Girmay this month to lead their roster.

“Above all I want to enjoy this new chapter, getting inside cycling much more,” Iniesta told reporters at the launch in Barcelona.

“I think if cycling shows us something, it’s this great work in a team, that I think is the most important thing, and that will make us all feel proud.”

Iniesta, who scored in the 2010 World Cup final to win the competition with Spain, said he used to watch cycling races with his grandfather and has a “very strong link” with the sport.

“(We’re) very excited, motivated, looking forward to working hard, improving and on this path, which is starting now, enjoying it and doing good things so that people can enjoy them.”

With a slogan of “redesigning the ride”, NSN Cycling appears to be a clean break from the team’s prior incarnation, although a contract dispute with Derek Gee rumbles on.

The Canadian cyclist ended his deal with IPT before the Vuelta a Espana because of “personal beliefs”, amid Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

Gee said in October he was facing a damages claim of 30 million euros ($35 million) from IPT.

NSN Cycling’s general manager Kjell Carlstrom said despite the team’s revamp, Gee’s contract was still being wrangled over.

“That is still something that is pending so I can’t talk about it that much,” said Carlstrom.

IPT was owned by Canadian-Israeli billionaire Sylvan Adams, who described himself as an unofficial ambassador for Israel.

Former Finnish cyclist Carlstrom hailed the arrival of Girmay, who in 2024 became the first black African to win the Tour de France’s green jersey.

“It’s great to have such an impressive rider in the roster, as a leader, and I think he fits very well in our culture,” said Carlstrom.

Girmay signed until 2028 from Belgium’s Intermarche-Wanty team.

“I’m here to win a bike race, I think this is the team to help me improve,” he said.

“I think the best team I can find is NSN Cycling team, so I’m really looking forward to the new season.”