Nigeria takes on Tunisia: Feel the AFCON passion with 1xBet

We’ve prepared a preview of Nigeria’s second match at the tournament, where our national team will face a tough challenge against Tunisia.

The AFCON 2023 runners-up defeated Tanzania in the opening round (2-1), but the victory left a mixed impression. Nigeria is having issues with their combination play, and the head coach has not yet fully unlocked the potential of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Samuel Chukwueze.

Tunisia, meanwhile, gave Uganda no chance in their first match, winning 3-1 and outperforming their opponents in every aspect of the game. Elias Achouri delivered a brace and is now among the leading contenders in the top scorers’ race.

Nigeria is the favorite for this match, but Tunisia’s tactical discipline could neutralize the individual quality of the Super Eagles’ star players. Sami Trabelsi’s squad is dangerous from set pieces, concedes little, and performs well on the counterattack, making them one of the tournament’s main dark horses.

