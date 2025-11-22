Over 1000 Cyclists line up for EKO 170 Cycling Challenge

THE Lagos Gran Fondo ‘EKO 170’, a 170-kilometre mass participation cycling event, will debut in Nigeria on January 11, 2026.

Designed to position Lagos as a leading destination for sports tourism, healthy living, and sustainable mobility, the event will showcase the city’s infrastructure, coastal beauty, and vibrant culture.

Endorsed by the Lagos State government, EKO 170 aligns with the administration’s six strategic development agenda, including Traffic management and transportation, health and environment, education and technology, making Lagos a 21st century economy, entertainment and tourism, as well as security and governance.

More than 1,000 cyclists, including elite professionals and amateur enthusiasts from across Nigeria and abroad, are expected to participate.

Speaking during the launch of the cycling event, Director General of Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, said: “EKO 170 demonstrates Lagos’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global excellence. This event underscores our readiness to host world-class experiences that inspire healthier lifestyles and reinforce Lagos’s reputation as Africa’s model megacity.”

The 170km route will begin and end at Eko Atlantic City, passing through Victoria Island, Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, and the Lekki–Epe Expressway to Epe, before looping back to a grand finish.

The route, developed with the Ministry of Transportation and LASTMA, is planned to ensure minimal traffic disruption and maximum safety for participants and residents.

Also speaking on the impact of the event, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture,

Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka said: “The Cycling Challenge is a reminder of Lagos’s boundless potential as a global sports tourism destination. This event blends our city’s coastal beauty, world-class infrastructure, and vibrant cultural energy into an experience that will attract visitors, empower local communities, and inspire healthier lifestyles. As we welcome cyclists from across Nigeria and around the world, the Ministry of Tourism is proud to support an initiative that strengthens our creative economy, boosts small businesses, and showcases the very best of Lagos.”