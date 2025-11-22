Outstanding Olise lifts Bayern eight points clear in Bundesliga

Michael Olise scored twice and set up three more goals as Bayern Munich came from two down to beat Freiburg 6-2 at home in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Olise created goals for Lennart Karl, Dayot Upamecano and Nicolas Jackson, while Harry Kane also got on the scoresheet as Bayern clicked into gear, having trailed after early goals from Freiburg’s Yuito Suzuki and Johan Manzambi.

The win sent Bayern eight points at the top of the table, after Borussia Dortmund dropped points at home to Stuttgart.

With Wednesday’s trip to Arsenal on his mind, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany shuffled his deck, leaving captain Joshua Kimmich on the bench and resting former Gunners forward Serge Gnabry.

The move looked to have backfired early with Suzuki and Manzambi both scoring from set-pieces to put Freiburg two up.

Bayern stormed back, teenage winger Karl collecting an Olise pass and sliding home. The starlet then created Bayern’s second for Olise, repaying the favour for the France forward to hit a deflected shot home from close range.

Karl had a goal struck off for offside early in the second but Bayern took the lead shortly after, Upamecano tapping in an Olise corner.

Kane scored with half an hour remaining, blasting in from close range for Bayern’s fourth. The England captain now has 24 goals in 18 games in all competitions this season, including 14 from 11 in the league.

Olise teed up Jackson for a fifth and then added a late goal to round out the comeback and complete an incredible performance for the defending German champions, who have dropped just two points in 18 matches in all competitions this season.

Borussia Dortmund led twice but were twice pegged back in a 3-3 home draw against Stuttgart, with visiting Germany striker Deniz Undav scoring a second-half hat-trick.

An Emre Can penalty and a Maximilian Beier tap-in had Dortmund 2-0 up at half-time. Undav scored twice either side of home striker Serhou Guirassy having a goal struck off for offside.

Dortmund thought they had won when Karim Adeyemi scored on the counter in the final minute, but Undav completed his hat-trick in the first minute of stoppage time to snatch a point.

Dortmund have not beaten Stuttgart in any competition since October 2022, losing five and drawing two in that time.

Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen cruised to a 3-1 win away at Wolfsburg, with Jonas Hofmann, Edmond Tapsoba and Malik Tillman scoring for the visitors.

The win took Leverkusen past Dortmund and Stuttgart into second. The 2024 Bundesliga champions have picked up 22 of a possible 27 points under coach Kasper Hjulmand, who came in when Erik ten Hag was sacked after just two league games.

Anton Kade scored the only goal as Augsburg beat Hamburg 1-0 at home, while Borussia Moenchengladbach deepened last-placed Heidenheim’s woes with a 3-0 away win.

Promoted Cologne host Eintracht Frankfurt later on Saturday.