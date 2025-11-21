Palmer to miss three more Chelsea games after toe injury

Chelsea's Portuguese midfielder #07 Pedro Neto (L) fights for the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Italian defender #13 Destiny Udogie during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in London on April 3, 2025. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

Chelsea and England forward Cole Palmer will miss two Premier League games and the Champions League clash with Barcelona next week after fracturing a toe, coach Enzo Maresca said on Friday.

Maresca said that 23-year-old Palmer, who had just returned to training after two months out with a groin injury, had suffered the injury at home.

He apparently stubbed his toe on a door at night.

Palmer will be sidelined for Saturday’s trip to Burnley, the home game against Barcelona on Tuesday and next weekend’s Premier League match against leaders Arsenal.

“He is probably not available for tomorrow for sure, Barcelona for sure or Arsenal for sure,” said Maresca.

“Unfortunately, he had an accident at home where he hit his toe but it is nothing important — but he won’t be back in the next week.”

Palmer scored twice when Chelsea won the Club World Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain in July and is expected to be an integral part of the England squad at the World Cup next year.

Similarly, Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes will be out of action for “weeks” after picking up an injury during international duty, manager Mikel Arteta confirmed on Friday.

The Brazil centre-back has been ever-present in the Premier League in a Gunners back line that has conceded just five goals in 11 games.

But he suffered a thigh injury during Brazil’s 2-0 friendly win over Senegal at the Emirates Stadium last weekend.

“Gabi unfortunately picked up an injury with the Brazilian national team and he’s going to be out for weeks,” Arteta said.

“We need to have another scan next Wednesday, and we’ll have the timeline probably much clearer than we have at the moment.

“It’s clearly a blow because he’s our leader in our back line and, to me, it’s never a positive thing. The good thing is that we have very good options and people have to stand up now and do the job.”

Gabriel has formed a formidable central defensive partnership with William Saliba and is also a threat from set-pieces.

Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera are both in contention to deputise for Gabriel against Tottenham on Sunday but Arteta said it was not possible to find a like-for-like replacement.

“Every player brings specific qualities and Gabi’s is his leadership, his presence and that love that he has to defend, and to transmit, as well, his body language to other players,” said the Spaniard.

“We have to do it and we have to spread that. People will step up, we’ve done it in the past, many, many times, unfortunately.

“We played last year, the biggest and most prominent part of the season without him as well, and the team was able to cope with that.”