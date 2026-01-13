PH International Polo tourney gallops off, organisers preach unity, friendship

Organisers of the 2026 Port Harcourt Polo Tournament, which galloped off at the weekend at the Port Harcourt Polo Club, have urged players, officials, guests and polo aficionados to see the event as an opportunity to make new friends and create lasting relationships.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the tournament on Sunday, Port Harcourt Polo Club President, Henry Prince Agbodjan, said that while the games will be fiercely contested, there is a need for strengthened friendships and the shining spirit of polo.



With the theme, “United By The Game, the tournament brings together polo players from within and outside Nigeria to contest for trophies in various cups.



According to the president, “This tournament brings together players, officials, and polo enthusiasts from within Nigeria and across international borders, united by our shared love for a sport that embodies discipline, tradition, courage, and camaraderie.

Related News

“The theme United By The Game reflects more than competition; it speaks to the bonds polo creates across cultures, generations, and backgrounds. In this field, rivalry is tempered by respect, and competition is elevated by friendship.



“This year’s tournament holds a special and deeply significant place in our hearts. We proudly dedicate the 2026 Port Harcourt International Polo Tournament to the memory of our past president and polo legend, Roland Cookey-Gam.



“Roland was not only a distinguished sportsman but also a visionary leader whose passion, integrity, and commitment to the growth of polo left an indelible mark on this club and on Nigerian polo as a whole.”



In the opening throw-in, Team A defeated Team B by 2-1 in the Roland Cookey-Gam Cup meant for beginners, while FB9/Indian Warriors defeated Cassectric 6½-6 in the T.Y Danjuma Cup.