Quadri, Goda, other African stars suffer early exit at WTT Champions Doha

It was a disappointing start for Africa’s table tennis stars at the ongoing WTT Champions Doha, as Quadri Aruna of Nigeria and Hana Goda of Egypt bowed out early in the singles event of the $500,000 tournament holding at the Lusail Sports Arena, Qatar.



Egypt’s Omar Assar was the first to fall, losing 1-3 to Japan’s Shunsuke Togami on Wednesday, January 7. What could have been a breakthrough for Goda ended in defeat despite a spirited performance against former world No. 1 Zhu Yuling.



Yuling, who enjoyed a stellar 2025 capped by victory at the United States Smash, proved too experienced for the Egyptian prodigy. Goda, however, continues to break new grounds, having become the only African player to reach the Women’s Singles quarterfinals at WTT Champions level—first at Montpellier 2024 and again at Frankfurt 2025.



In Doha, Goda lost the opening game 11-8, but rallied to dominate the second 11-5. The third and fourth games were enthralling, filled with rallies and precision. Goda came close to victory in the third, but Yuling’s composure carried her through 15-13. The fourth followed a similar pattern, with Goda fighting for every point before Yuling sealed the match 12-10 to complete a 3-1 win.



For Aruna, it was a one-sided affair as China’s Liang Jingkun, the tournament’s sixth seed, claimed a convincing 3-0 victory. Despite the loss, Aruna showed glimpses of his trademark power, suggesting he is warming up into the new season.

African hopes now turn to the upcoming WTT Star Contender Doha 2026, scheduled for January 13 to 18, where Aruna, Assar, and Goda are expected to be joined by other African stars in what promises to be another thrilling showcase at the Lusail Sports Arena.

