Rivers United beat Plateau in Jos, move up to second spot

Rivers United continued their surge up the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) table with a 2-1 defeat of Plateau United at the New Jos Township Stadium, yesterday.

The Finidi George tutored team have played fewer games than the rest of the sides in the NPFL due to their participation in the CAF Champions League.

Yesterday’s win away from home was their third win in a row since their 1-2 loss in Uyo in the CAF Champions League to RS Berkane of Morocco. Plateau United took the lead against the Rivers lads in the 21st minute through the prolific Silas Nimrot, an advantage the Jos-based team held through the first half.

But the tide changed in the 55th minute of the game when defender David Sholumade got the equaliser for Rivers United, who, thereafter, went for the kill.

They broke Jos side’s hearts four minutes into added time with the winning goal. The victory lifted Rivers United to the second position on the NPFL log with 30 points, same with leaders, Nasarawa United, who have a superior goals aggregate. Rivers United have played a game less than the leaders though.