Special athletes excel as Foundation celebrates World Disability Day

Nigeria was not left out as activities marking this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities were held around the globe yesterday.



At the main bowl of the National Stadium in Lagos, FAME Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), organised a one-day sporting event for athletes drawn from various parts of the country.



The 2025 edition of the inclusive tournament was designed to celebrate and empower girls and women with disabilities across the country.



Speaking at the event, the Director of Operations, FAME Foundation, Kemisola Ibitoye, said that it was aimed at fostering inclusiveness in disability.



“Today, December 3, is a day set aside to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. In Nigeria, the FAME Foundation, led by our Executive Director, Aderonke Atoyebi, decided to stage this tournament, which underscores the urgent need to build a country where people of all abilities can fully participate and thrive.”



Also speaking at the event, Programme Manager, FAME Foundation, Mohammed Opaluwa, revealed that about N29 million people are living with disabilities in Nigeria, adding that the Foundation is taking steps to ensure that a majority of them are engaged positively.



The head coach of Para sports in Ekiti State, Ojo Peter, praised FAME Foundation for the initiative, just as he enjoined other organisations in the country to follow suit.



Earlier, World and Africa’s record holder in Para-powerlifting, Oluwafemiayo Folashade, an Ambassador of FAME Foundation, described as “fantastic” the steps taken by the organisation to support people living with disabilities in Nigeria.



“As one of the Ambassadors of FAME Foundation, I am so excited to be part of this programme, which is to support, empower and bring out more talent in people living with disabilities in Nigeria. Some of the talents discovered here today will make the country proud in the near future.”



The events contested at the one-day programme were 100m race, discus and shot put, where some of the athletes, particularly in the discus throw event, demonstrated that there is ability in disability.



At the end of the event, certificates and medals were presented to the winners.