Sports play strategic role in job creation, says NSC

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, has emphasised the strategic role of sports as a catalyst for youth empowerment, job creation, national unity, deepening security and international collaboration, while reaffirming ongoing efforts to build a globally competitive and sustainable sports ecosystem for Nigeria under the current regime.

Speaking at the inaugural CNN Global Perspectives: On Africa summit in London, where he joined regional leaders, global investors, and policy influencers at the exclusive leadership forum focused on shaping Africa’s role in the future global economy, strengthening development cooperation, and unlocking new pathways for growth across key sectors, Dikko said that the Commission continues to expand partnerships and international engagement as part of its mandate to uplift Nigeria’s sporting landscape and global positioning.