Stones backs Man City team-mate Foden to pose England dilemma for Tuchel

John Stones believes Manchester City team-mate Phil Foden has given England manager Thomas Tuchel a selection headache leading up to next week’s final World Cup qualifiers with Serbia and Albania.

Foden continued his impressive start to the season with two goals to inspire City’s 4-1 defeat of Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The playmaker suffered a loss of form during a difficult 2024/25 campaign and was omitted by Tuchel last month.

But City defender Stones feels Foden’s current form makes him worthy of an England recall, with Tuchel set to name his squad for the national side’s last competitive games before next year’s World Cup on Friday.

“I’m just so pleased for him,” said Stones. “I’m a big fan of Phil, of everything (he does), how he plays the game, how everything just comes so natural to him.

“I’m so pleased that he’s back on the scoresheet, back happy, enjoying his football. I think that’s when you get the best out of him.

“I know he wants to be (in the squad). He’s been a huge part of it, I know that the manager loves him.

“It’s a privileged place to be, and we’ve all got to fight to be there and earn the shirt, but I think without a doubt, he’s given him a good headache for selection.”

Stones also hopes to keep his England place as he returns to form following his own injury issues — which he recently revealed led to him contemplating retirement — last season.

The 31-year-old said: “I’ve had no inklings yet. I can only do what I’ve done here, be there and fight for my place and see what happens.”

City next host champions Liverpool in a clash between second and third in the Premier League on Sunday.

“It doesn’t stop but this is what we’re here for and what we love to be involved in, playing in those games,” Stones said.

“We’ve had incredible games (against them) in all the seasons. Our rivalry has grown and it’s special to be a part of.”