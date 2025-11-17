Sunshine School hosts NOC’s administration course in Ibadan

Sunshine Schools, Ibadan, will host the Nigeria Olympic Committee’s (NOC) certified Sports Administration Course (SAC) for stakeholders across the country.

Organised by Olympic Solidarity in collaboration with the NOC, Dynaspro Sports, and Sunshine School, Ibadan, the three-day course is designed for key sports stakeholders, including directors of sports, sports officers, Heads of Sports Departments (HODs), sports marketers and games masters.

The participants are expected to arrive at the Sunshine Schools today and depart on Friday, November 21, 2025, the organisers said, adding that the Sports Administration Course (SAC) is an introductory-level training programme tailored for elected officials and paid staff of National Olympic Committees (NOCs), National Federations (NFs), club managers, physical education teachers, sports journalists, and other professionals engaged in sports development.

Developed using the framework and manual provided by Olympic Solidarity, the educational arm of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), according to the organisers, the course aims to broaden participants’ understanding of the Olympic Movement, the Olympic Games, and the management of sports organisations.

The organisers said that the initiative is part of the IOC’s global educational programme through Olympic Solidarity and the Nigeria Olympic Committee, which seeks to equip sports administrators with essential tools and knowledge to drive development and excellence in their respective organisations.

Chairperson of Sunshine Schools, Dr Temitayo Williams, said that hosting the training provides the institution with an opportunity to align with global standards in sports administration.

“We are excited to host this training. It is an opportunity we have long anticipated, and now that it is here, we look forward to further collaborations that will enhance the fortunes of sports while giving our students the chance to showcase their talents on the field of play,” Williams said.

The programme will be delivered both onsite and virtually, facilitated by two IOC-certified National Course Directors: Mr. Nweri Emmanuel and Dr Esther Oluwatoyin Aluko. They will be supported by Mrs. Deborah Chidobi, Project Officer, alongside distinguished speakers, including the NOC’s Programme Director, Prof. Fasan Clement.