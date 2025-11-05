Super Eagles’ list out tomorrow as camp opens Sunday in Morocco

Akor Adams now number two striker

Super Eagles Coach, Eric Chelle, is expected to release the names of players chosen for the 2026 World Cup African playoff tomorrow, ahead of the departure of the Nigerian team’s advance delegation to Morocco on Saturday.

An official of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) told The Guardian on Tuesday that the federation has already sent letters to the invited players’ clubs with a view to having them in camp in Morocco by Monday.

Nigeria, Gabon, DR Congo and Cameroon will feature in a four-team playoff in Morocco from November 13 to 16. The winner of the playoff will represent Africa in an inter-confederation playoff that will decide the last two teams to qualify for the World Cup, billed to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The inter-confederation playoff will be held in Mexico next year. Speaking on the playoff, the official, who pleaded anonymity, said that an NFF advance party will leave for Morocco on Saturday to prepare for the arrival of the players in the team’s camp, which officially opens on Sunday.

Among the players listed for the campaign are some new faces, “who have been on the coach’s radar for some time,” he said.

“The players will move directly to Morocco because it is closer to Europe than Nigeria and also easier in terms of logistics.” He said that “some of the invited players will be making their debut in the team, while some others are coming back to the squad after a long absence.”

“The coach considered so many players before arriving on the list, but I am sure those he chose will do the job. Take, for instance, the attack; there are over 10 players knocking on the door, but he could only pick four.

“The four include our number one, Victor Osimhen; Akor Adams is now number two, and then there are Tolu Arokodare and Paul Onuachu, who is scoring anyhow in Turkey now. Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, a midfielder on loan to Pisa from Inter Milan, is also one of the new players the coach has considered.

“Maduka Okoye is coming back, but Brentford’s Michael Kayode is not listed now because he is still undecided on whether to play for Nigeria or wait for Italy. But all others have confirmed their availability for the playoff.”

Nigeria will meet Gabon in the opening game of the playoff on November 13, and if successful, will battle with the winner of the second game between Cameroon and DR Congo on November 16 for the African ticket to the inter-confederation playoff.