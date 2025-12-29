Supporters Club in messy outing in Morocco

The infighting that has plagued the Nigeria Supporters Club over the years due to “unresolved issues” is manifesting at the ongoing Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with things taking a messy turn.



After the Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cup, the Supporters Club broke into six groups, each claiming to be the authentic supporters club.



In its efforts to resolve the issue, the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), earlier in the year, summoned all the splinter groups to Abuja, where a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the members and an interim leadership headed by Vincent Okumagba was chosen to manage the group.



The Interim board, which has members from all the groups, was given just a one-year tenure after which an election will be held. But rather than operate under one umbrella, the different groups seem to be doing their own thing individually, to the embarrassment of the country.



On Saturday night, during the Nigeria versus Tunisia match at the Fez Stadium in Morocco, the different factions dished out different tunes from Nigeria’s Gate 4 stand despite being clad in the same attire.



At a point, some Moroccans fans, who were in their midst, became confused as to which was the authentic group to join in showing support to the Super Eagles.



An official of the NSC, who witnessed the drama, told The Guardian that even the Commission was tired of the behaviour of some of the members, who have refused to allow the interim board to operate smoothly before an election takes place.



“This inability of our Supporters Club members to speak with one voice is becoming a serious issue, and we can’t continue this way. Even our players are complaining,” he said.

The NSC official added, “In the past, their drumbeats usually gave the players some inspiration on the pitch, but that is no more. What we hear from the supporters clubs these days is different music with no meaningful impact. Some will be singing and dancing Awilo music, others singing Makossa, while others will be singing Christian songs. They are confusing the players, and I think something urgent has to be done to solve the problem once and for all.”