Team Nigeria records strong opening as Africa Youth Games begin in Angola

Team Nigeria began its campaign at the fourth Africa Youth Games in Luanda, Angola, on a promising note, recording early victories and securing qualification spots across events.

The momentum around Team Nigeria received an additional boost with the arrival of the Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, who landed in Luanda to motivate and inspire the athletes as they embarked on their quest for continental success.

Action on Day One saw Nigeria deliver an impressive performance in table tennis. In the boys’ singles, the country defeated Ethiopia 3–0 to secure a place in the Round of 32.

The girls’ singles team was equally dominant, finishing at the top of Group 4 and advancing to the Round of 32 ahead of their counterparts from Madagascar and Ghana.

As the Games progresses into Day Two, attention has turned to the badminton team event, where Nigeria is set to compete in the semifinals.

With the team’s strong start and a clear pathway to the final, hopes are high that Team Nigeria will continue to build on this early success and make a significant impact at the Games.

Speaking shortly after his arrival in Luanda, Olopade reaffirmed the NSC’s commitment to building a solid foundation for the future of Nigerian sports. He emphasised that the Commission is focused on developing a sustainable talent pipeline that will continue to produce world-class athletes capable of representing the nation at elite levels for years to come.