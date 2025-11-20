Teen stars gun for glory as 2025 GCU Relays hold Saturday

The chase for honours and medals will climax on Saturday at the seventh Government College Ughelli (GCU) Relays, with aspiring track stars expected to seize the opportunity to signal their arrival on the Nigerian athletics scene.

Interestingly, regular podium finishers and perennial participants, Urhobo College, Effurun, will be going for double honours in this season’s sporting competitions, having just emerged champions of the Zenith Bank Principal’s Cup tournament.

Still, other schools in contention for the magical double honours include Novena University Demonstration School and Federal Government College, Warri.

Over 60 medals in all categories and trophies will be at stake during the one-day Intercollegiate Athletics Competition.

For the first time in the annals of the GCU Relays, two notable brands from the stables of both Friesland Campina WAMCO and Nigerian Breweries will not only contribute their products but also activate them at the venue.

Related News

It is an opportunity for the youths across the country to savour the moment.

These corporate giants, through their value-in-kind partnership, have greatly added value to the GCU Relays, now running for eight consecutive years, save for the COVID-19 year.

One of the key objectives of the GCU Relays is the revival and enhancement of healthy sports rivalry among secondary schools.

Past products and discoveries from the GCU Relays include Godson Oghenebrume, Sunday Akintan and Praise Ofoku.

According to the organisers, this year’s edition is pregnant with potential athletes to be unveiled.