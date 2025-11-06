Top amateurs set for FirstBank Lagos Open tourney

Some of the top amateur golfers and aspiring golf professionals from within and outside the country have taken to different golf courses to hone their skills in preparation for this year’s FirstBank Amateur Open Golf Championship, which the sponsors said would give golf enthusiasts a great week on the greens.

Hameed Adenekan is the defending champion of the tournament, which tees off on November 17.Played over 54 holes, the FirstBank Lagos Open Golf Championship, a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event, administered by the R&A and USGA, attracts top amateur golfers from Nigeria and around the world.

Over the years, golfers from South Africa, the West Africa sub-region and Kenya have participated in the competition, which is the longest-running amateur golf tournament in Nigeria.

In 2018, visiting Kenyan amateur golfer Samuel Njoroge stole the show in Ikoyi, winning the 57th edition of the championship before going on to become a successful professional golfer competing on the European Tour.

Others like Andrew Odoh, Willy Gift, and Ikoyi Club-based Monday Eze are all former winners doing well in the professional elite class. Others like Port Harcourt-based Sam Amadi, Peter Eben-Spiff and Muyideen Olaitan are renowned top amateurs doing well in their businesses.