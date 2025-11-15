Top stars battle for 64th FirstBank Lagos open golf tourney’s N34m

Acting Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank Group, Olayinka Ijabiyi (left); Chairman Ikoyi Club 1938, Akinwunmi Akintola; Captain of Ikoyi Club 1938, Golf Section, Babatunde Oni; Head, Treasury Sales and Derivatives Marketing, FirstBank Group, Ayokunle Ojo, at the unveiling of the 64th Yearly Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship.

• Event Tees Off Monday With Caddies

Some of the country’s best golfers will converge on the Ikoyi Club 1938 Golf Section to vie for the enhanced prize money at the 64th FirstBank Lagos Open, which tees off Monday.

The tournament will begin with the caddies on the opening day with the Championship kitty following on Wednesday, while Corporate Golf Challenge for Charity holds on Thursday.

The main event starts on Friday and runs through to Sunday when a new champion would be crowned. The sponsor of the tournament, FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, has raised the ante in its quest to continue to promote golf, staking N34.5m cash and other prizes in the 64th edition of the yearly championship.

Speaking on the tournament during the week, FirstBank Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Olusegun Alebiosu, represented by Head, Treasury Sales and Derivatives Marketing, Ayokunle Ojo, said the increased prize money for professional golfers is aimed at elevating the championship and enhancing the development of Professional golfers in the region.

“We have raised the pro-am monies from N5 million to N34.5m with the first prize winner taking home N10m for a single day play, the biggest reward for the game of golf in Nigeria, thereby elevating the championship and enhancing the development of professional golf within the region”, he said

While pledging the bank’s commitment to continue to promote the sport, Ojo said the objective remains not only to use the platform for competition but a celebration character, competence and community.

Acting Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications Olayinka Ijabiyi, also described the championship as a story of rededication, a tradition that inspires and a game that mirrors life in its demand for focus, dedications and sportsmanship.