Trump travel ban leaves Nigerians in World Cup limbo 

Obese foreign fans banned from getting U.S. visas

Nigerian football fans planning travel to the United States to watch the World Cup may not realise their ambition following the travel ban imposed by the Donald Trump administration on some African countries.

According to dailystar.co.uk, a leaked memo, yesterday, revealed that President Donald Trump wants to slam the brakes on all visa processing for 75 countries, including Nigeria. The US State Department’s shock move is aimed at cracking down on immigrants suspected of wanting to claim public benefits.

The report adds that with Trump’s administration issuing a new directive that could block clinically obese foreigners from getting US visas, America has become a no-go zone for many.

Spokesperson Tommy Piggott said: “The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people.

“Immigration from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassess immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits.”

The new measures will allow only “very limited” exceptions, according to Fox News. Moreover, applicants will reportedly be required to clear public charge checks.

Trump’s administration has been asserting that many of these 75 countries have populations that may lack the financial means to support themselves without state aid.

Additionally, many listed nations are cited for having fraudulent or unreliable civil documents, such as birth certificates and criminal records, making it difficult for US officials to assess an applicant’s background.

Furthermore, countries like Afghanistan, Libya, and Yemen have been cited for “historical terrorist presence” and a lack of government command and control over their territory.

The expansion of these bans follows high-profile security events, notably a November 2025 shooting of National Guard members in Washington, D.C., allegedly by an Afghan national. In response, Trump vowed to “permanently pause” migration from what he described as “Third World Countries” until vetting procedures could be fully reassessed.

Already, the cost of travelling for the World Cup, including prices of the tickets, means that only the rich can afford the trip to North America during the championship. But even if a fan has the financial muscle to make the trip, he is faced with the latest immigration obstacles imposed by the Trump administration.

FIFA, owners of the World Cup, recently clarified that genuine fans with tickets to the matches will not find it difficult accessing the documents they need to make the journey to North America.

The U.S embassy also recently explained that for a Nigerian to get a U.S. visa for the 2026 World Cup, he needs a valid passport, complete the DS-160 form, pay fees, schedule an interview at the embassy either in Abuja or Consulate in Lagos, “and crucially, prove strong ties to Nigeria (employment, family, assets) and clear intent to return, demonstrating financial stability and providing detailed travel plans (tickets, itinerary) to counter high scrutiny for Nigerian applicants.”

Aside from these conditions, there are also “potential entry restrictions under Presidential Proclamation 10998, which might affect visa issuance despite applications, as mentioned on the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria website.”

Nigeria is among the 39 countries affected by Trump’s Presidential Proclamation 10998, which restricts and limits the entry of foreign nationals to the United States to protect its security. The proclamation took effect on January 1, 2026.

Explaining the entry restrictions, President Trump cited “screening and vetting deficiencies” as the main reason for the suspensions.

Nigeria’s case is worsened by the Super Eagles’ inability to qualify for the World Cup, but then, even fans from countries like Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire, which qualified for the Mundial, are affected by it.

Nigerians, who already have U.S. visas or have dual nationality with countries that are not affected by the travel ban, may access the match venues, but there is the danger of such fans’ visas being cancelled if they are discovered to be engaged in ‘unacceptable’ social media activities.

Such unacceptable activities can mean anything as dictated by the U.S. immigration department.

The travel ban isn’t the only hurdle faced by Ivory Coast and Senegal fans hoping to go to the World Cup.

Nigerian journalists, who are statutorily allowed to enter any host nation to cover the World Cup, face financial hurdles that could scuttle their World Cup dreams.

When Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup hosted by Qatar, only four out of over 12 journalists accredited for the championship made it because the others could not find sponsors for their trip.

The World Cup is usually a period when brands sponsor journalists to cover the event and, in the process, advertise their products. But the poor economic environment has ensured that only a few companies venture into such sponsorship now. It then becomes extremely difficult to see any firm willing to sponsor journalists to the World Cup when the Super Eagles are not involved.

The situation may change if the Super Eagles win their protest against DR Congo for fielding ineligible players in the final game of the World Cup African qualifying competition in Morocco.



If Nigeria wins the case, it means the Super Eagles will play in the inter-confederation playoff slated for March in Mexico.