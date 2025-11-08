U.S.-Based AJ Tennis Foundation begins one-week tennis support programme Monday

The United States of America-based AJ Tennis Foundation will be in Nigeria from Friday, November 10 to Friday, November 14 to introduce the sport to over 500 students in Lagos and build training and competition capacity for coaches, games masters, tennis parents and tournament players.

The Foundation, which is working in partnership with Godwin Kienka’s International Tennis Academy (ITA), will also have a talk segment with the students and coaches.

According to Nigerian-American Tolu Adeleye, the project tagged “better Nigeria through tennis initiative,” is a comprehensive programme that includes tennis instruction, mentorship and sessions dedicated to fostering responsible national and global citizenship.

He said that the technical team will be led by Cesar Gomez, a former ATP player who has run similar programmes in South America.

The sessions will be held at the National Stadium Tennis Centre for students on the Mainland on Monday, students on Lagos Island on Tuesday, and students in the Lekki axis at the Greensprings School on Thursday, November 13.

He said that the coaching sessions will be held at the National Stadium on November 12 and at the Ikoyi Club on November 14, adding that the newly-elected president of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), Victor Ochei, is expected to attend the final session and closing ceremony at the Ikoyi Club.