Urhobo College, Ogbeijo GSS battle for Zenith-Delta Principals’ Cup

Organisers of the yearly Zenith Bank Delta Principals’ Cup have made over the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, ahead of today’s final game of the competition between Urhobo College, Effurum and Ogbeijo Government Secondary School, Warri.

The youth developmental football competition is sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc in collaboration with the government of Delta State. Over 1,000 schools from all 25 local councils of the state took part in the tournament, which started on September 18 at the St. Patrick’s Secondary School, Asaba.

Urhobo College, Efurun, earned a ticket to the final after winning a protest against Otokutu Grammar School, while Ogbeijor, Warri South West Council champions, qualified after beating Justice, Peace and Success Academy 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 ending to their encounter decided in Ozoro.

Justice Peace and Success Academy will face Ughelli South Council champions, Otokutu Grammar School, in the third-place match, which will serve as a curtain raiser for the final match.

Delta State Governor, Sherif Oborevwori, has assured he will be at the Stephen Keshi Stadium to grace the final match, alongside Delta FA Chairman, Ken Nwanmocha, and top officials of sponsors, Zenith Bank Plc.