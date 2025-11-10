Urhobo College wins 2025 Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup

Urhobo College, Warri, celebrating their Zenith Bank/Delta Principal’s Cup victory at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, at the weekend.

Urhobo College, Uvwie, Warri, at the weekend, defeated Ogbe-Ijoh Grammar School, Warri South West, 2-1, to become the champions of the 2025 Delta State/Zenith Bank Principals’ Cup.

In an exciting final played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, the Uvwie boys took the lead just 37 seconds into the game and doubled their advantage in the 30th minute, before Ogbe-Ijoh Grammar School pulled one back midway through the second half.

Despite late pressure, Urhobo College held firm to lift the prestigious trophy.

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by his Deputy, John Onyeme, praised all participating schools for their impressive performances, describing every team as a champion.

He also commended Zenith Bank and the organisers, HideaPlus Limited, for their continued investment in grassroots football development.

Also speaking, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor, said the success of the tournament reinforces Delta’s leading role in grassroots football across Nigeria.

In her remarks, the Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Dr Adaora Umeoji, represented by the Zonal Head, Dr Ifeanyi Atamah, said the bank was proud to support youth development through sports, adding that several past participants have gone on to play professionally.

The organisers, led by HideaPlus Managing Director, Tony Pemu, expressed satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the competition.

Elated by their success, Urhobo College coach, Adamu Ali, and team captain, expressed joy over the victory, promising to come back stronger next year.

Earlier, Otokutu Grammar School, Ughelli South, lost 0-1 to Justice Peace and Success Academy, Aniocha South, in the third-place match.

For their efforts, Urhobo College received an 18-seater Hummer bus and N2 million, while the runners-up Ogbe-Ijoh Grammar School, got N1.5 million.

The third and fourth-placed teams received N1 million and N500, 000 respectively.