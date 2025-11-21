Vendors, athletes lament as Cross River governor cancels Agbokim marathon

Local traders and athletes have condemned Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu’s decision to abruptly cancel the 2025 Agbokim Green Marathon just 48 hours before it was scheduled to begin, citing unspecified security concerns.

The decision, announced on Thursday in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Anthony Owan-Enoh, halted preparations for the race, which was scheduled for 22 November with a starting point at the Ikom Township Stadium.

The governor cancelled the marathon following what he described as the “prevailing national security realities”.

When some journalists visited the stadium on Friday, vendors expressed frustration and disbelief. Many said they had stocked goods, booked stalls and paid for accommodation in anticipation of the seasonal business boost the marathon typically brings.

“We don’t understand the reason given by the governor. The area has been peaceful. We’ve had no violent incidents during any sporting activity. We planned our businesses around the marathon, booked hotels, rented stands, now everything has collapsed,” said Stanley Ntangha, one of the traders.

Another vendor, Tasen Odima, criticised the government for what he described as an unfounded decision. “We have not asked the state government for money. We work and earn a living in a peaceful environment. Using security as a reason is not tenable.

“Who will refund what we’ve spent on printing banners, booking hotels and paying for stalls? This is the season we rely on to make extra income,” he said.

Odima added that there had been no reported insecurity in the area. “There is a police station close to the stadium. Officers are always around. In recent months, there has been no crisis in Ikom, so we don’t know where this claim of insecurity is coming from.”

Athletes and their teams were also affected. Bryan Dwomoh, a Ghanaian manager who arrived with two Kenyan competitors, Florence Wachira and Kevin Nganga, said the cancellation had taken a psychological toll. “The athletes have prepared intensely.

“We travelled for three days from Kumasi through Lagos to Calabar. To get here and be told the event is off is deeply disappointing,” he said.

The marathon’s founder, Edem Udomiyang, said the decision undermined years of work to build a private-sector-driven international race focused on grassroots sports development, tourism and environmental advocacy. Launched in 2024, the marathon had secured partnerships for the 2025 edition, many of which he says are now in jeopardy.

“With this announcement, we have lost so much. Some partners have already pulled out, and our brand image is at risk. Our biggest challenge now is finding a way to send home the nearly 400 registered athletes, including many still en route, who have no idea the event has been cancelled. It is heartbreaking,” Udomiyang said.