Vervelife 8.0 grand finale thrills Lagos’ fitness enthusiasts, sports

• Winners get car, cash prizes

THE over 10,100 fitness enthusiasts, sports fans, lifestyle lovers and entertainment fans that participated in the two-part grand finale of the VerveLife 8.0 held at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, have commended the organisers for availing them opportunity to engage in the life-changing programme.

The event, packed with electrifying workouts, inspiring masterclasses, and a myriad of unforgettable experiences, featured a robust lineup of fitness performances, obstacle course challenges, and breakout sessions led by top fitness trainers including Kemen, Trebla, Mayorfit, BodyByJane, CeeJay Kimani, King of Squats (KOS), Mamiki Slayqueen and Queen Fitnass from South Africa, as well as Dolapo, among others.

Attendees at the event, which has grown to become Africa’s biggest fitness and lifestyle gathering, participated in a series of engaging workout routines designed for starter, intermediate and advanced fitness levels, thrilling breakout sessions on spin bikes, step boards and trampolines, a multi-level obstacle course arena, a fully equipped kiddies corner to keep children aged 3-10 engaged, and nutrition and lifestyle masterclasses, all designed to inspire a healthier living mindset and wellness-focused lifestyles.

Speaking at the event, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Corporate Communications, Interswitch Group, Cherry Eromosele, expressed her delight at the success of this year’s edition.

“VerveLife has officially evolved from a fitness event to a movement. It continues to unite people through energy, wellness, and community. Every year, we see stronger participation, deeper connections, and greater enthusiasm from attendees across Africa, who share a passion for healthy living and self-improvement.

“At Interswitch, through our leading payment cards and digital tokens brand- Verve Card, we are proud to provide a platform that not only promotes physical fitness but also encourages balance, motivation, and a spirit of togetherness. This eighth edition, themed ‘Elev8’, truly embodies the Verve spirit, rewarding resilience, celebrating fitness, and inspiring people to live fully. It’s about pushing beyond limits and celebrating every milestone and victory. We’re delighted to see VerveLife become an avenue where fitness meets fun, where hard work meets reward, and where people connect over a shared drive to be better every day,” she stated.

The day’s high-energy fitness sessions culminated in a rewarding highlight, as three participants emerged top of the pack. Peter Alfred and Paul Amedu each carted away N1 million, while Chidera Nkem stole the spotlight as the grand prize winner, driving home a brand-new car, courtesy Verve x Google Play and Chery x Carloha.

As the sun set, the energy shifted seamlessly into the VerveLife 8.0 After Party, a vibrant celebration that featured electric performances by King Ojem, Shoday, Alternate Sound, LOUD Urban Choir, and the iconic Timaya.

Many stars elevated the experience at the after party including Tobi Bakre, Broda Shaggi, Dr. Sid, Timi Dakolo, Hero Daniels, and many others who made it a date with the Vervelife 8.0 crew. Top DJs including Maze and Xtreme, DJ Toh Bad, DJ Crowd Kontroller, and DJ X-Ray who kept the crowd dancing late into the wee hours of the morning, marking a thrilling end to the VerveLife 8.0 experience.