We are like family, says England coach

“I love all of my players. We are like a family. The important thing is for a family to communicate and work through problems,” said Southgate.

“I don’t expect as a manager to not have to deal with issues.”

Sterling admitted “emotions got the better of me” during the incident.

“Me and Joe Gomez are good, we both understand it was a five to 10-second thing…it’s done, we move forward,” he added in a statement on social media earlier yesterday.

The Manchester City forward, who was involved in a previous altercation with Liverpool’s Gomez in his side’s 3-1 Premier League defeat on Sunday, has been dropped for England’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro tomorrow.

Pictures from England’s training ground yesterday appeared to show Gomez with a scratch running from his right eye down his cheek, although Southgate refused to say if it was related to the altercation with Sterling.

“Raheem in his [social media] post last night explained for a very brief moment his emotions ran over. It would be correct to say that’s not the same for Joe,” he added.

At a team meeting on Monday night, Southgate, Sterling, and Gomez all spoke as the manager decided on the appropriate action to take.

“In the end, I have to find the right solution for the group,” added Southgate.

“That’s a difficult line, you try to be fair when dealing with all players. I won’t always get that right but I am the manager.

“Raheem is very important for us but I felt it was the right thing.”

England is already assured of at least a play-off spot to make Euro 2020 after five wins from their opening six matches in their qualification campaign. They need just a point to qualify for the finals automatically.

