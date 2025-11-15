‘We are planning for bigger Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Golf’

Chairman/founder of the Smokin Hills Golf Resort, Michael Ade-Ojo and the Managing Director of Toyota Nigeria Limited (TNL), Kunle Ade-Ojo, have assured participants that the next edition of the Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Toyota Golf Tournament would give golfers an enduring experience to cherish.

Speaking recently at the gala night climaxing this year’s edition of the tournament, Ade-Ojo, an avid golf lover, said that plans were already on to increase the thrills in the fiesta before the next edition.

He said: “I want to thank everyone that has come here to honour this year’s tournament and by the special grace of God, golfers coming here next year will marvel at the lasting experience they will get.”

Earlier in his remarks, TNL boss, Kunle Ade-Ojo, expressed his delight that competition was able to get golfers back to the course after a five- year break.

“I am also happy that the golf course’s fairway is revived again, very nice and the green, a delight to see. So I am very happy that we are here and to also continue with the tournament again in memory of my late mother, Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo.

“We have started this year and God willing, there won’t be any global disaster and so far as we’re alive and in good health and the country is economically sound and everything is okay, we are also thinking of how we can make it better next year,” he said.

Kunle also disclosed the organisers’ plans of making the tournament a continental event featuring the best of golfers from across Africa.

“Making this tournament an international event is one of the things that I and the chairman of TNL and the Smokin Hills have spoken about. For us to bring in international players, we need accommodation inside the golf resort because, that is very key and we are looking to start building a five star hotel and resort here.

“Hopefully, if not next year, at least from the next two years, we’ll have hotel accommodation as part of the Smokin Hills Golf Resort. This will ensure that players can come in on a weekend to play instead of driving in from outside the resort to be part of the game.

“For the international players, once we are settled with the criteria that we need to meet and the accommodation issue is sorted, we will start inviting foreign golfers. It will obviously be a different game from what we are having today,” he said.