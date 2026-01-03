We are ready for Mozambique – Osimhen

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, says the team is ready to take on Mozambique in the AFCON Round of 16. Nigeria, the three-time AFCON champions, will trade tackles with Mozambique on Monday, and Osimhen says their confidence is sky-high.



According to Osimhen, the Super Eagles is one of the biggest teams in Africa, and that other teams should be shivering if they’re drawn against Nigeria.

The Galatasaray striker believes Nigeria are one of the favourites to win the ongoing AFCON title after coming second in Cote d’Ivoire two years ago.



“Yes, I would count my country as one of the favourites. We are one of the most feared teams in this tournament. Any team can come and play us,” he said. “If they are good, they can scale through, but if they are not, we can trample on any team because this team has got the quality to do damage to any big team in this tournament.



“We respect every team that progresses to the next round, and anyone we meet in the next round, they are going to see the fighting spirit of Nigeria.



“The round of 16 is going to be even tougher than the group stages, so the boys are ready to give everything. We are ready to face any opponent.



“We respect any team that scales through, but we are not scared of anybody. It will mean a lot, not just to me, to the whole team and Nigeria.” Osimhen continues: “It has been a long time since this trophy came to Nigeria, and the boys, every training, we are passing a clear message that we came here to get the trophy.

“I want it as badly as every other country that came to win it. Just like the rest of my teammates, that is why we come together to try to make sure that we achieve this objective,” he stated.