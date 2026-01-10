We will punish Super Eagles again – Mahrez

Captain of Desert Foxes of Algeria, Riyadh Mahrez, has vowed to ‘punish’ the Super Eagles if the opportunity present itself in Saturday’s AFCON quarterfinal in Marrakech, Morocco.



This match carries an extra layer of intrigue, being a repeat of the dramatic 2019 AFCON semifinal in Egypt. In that memorable contest, it was Mahrez himself who emerged as the hero, curling in a sensational stoppage-time free-kick to beat goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi and in the process, secured a 2-1 victory for Algeria at the Cairo Stadium.



The goal ultimately propelled Algeria towards lifting the coveted trophy. The memory of that moment undoubtedly lingers for both sets of players and fans.



The former Manchester City star said that he and his teammates possess a thorough understanding of Super Eagles, setting the stage for what promises to be a captivating encounter this Saturday in Morocco. The footballing world is buzzing as these two continental heavyweights prepare to lock horns, with both nations boasting an impeccable record of having won all their matches so far in this year’s tournament.



Nigeria secured their spot in the last eight with a dominant 4-0 victory over Mozambique in the Round of 16, showcasing their attacking prowess and defensive solidity. Algeria, on the other hand, endured a more gruelling battle, ultimately edging out DR Congo with a hard-fought 1-0 win after extra-time, demonstrating their resilience and ability to grind out results.



Speaking with journalists ahead the Super Eagles clash, Mahrez said: “Nigeria? We know them well, the match won’t be easy,” he stated, acknowledging the quality and threat posed by the Super Eagles. When pressed on the possibility of replicating his iconic last-minute free-kick heroics, the winger remained enigmatic but optimistic. “Another last-minute free kick? We’ll see, anything is possible.”



Few fixtures in African football carry the weight of history quite like Algeria versus Nigeria.



From Africa Cup of Nations finals and World Cup qualifying deciders to record-breaking runs, controversial encounters and career-defining moments, meetings between the Super Eagles and the Desert Foxes have repeatedly shaped the continent’s football narrative.



As they prepare to clash again this Saturday, these key facts and flashbacks highlight why this rivalry remains one of Africa’s most compelling.

According to Sports Village Square, this match will be Nigeria’s 109th Africa Cup of Nations game and the ninth AFCON quarterfinal appearance for the Super Eagles in the tournament’s 69-year history.



Algeria are playing their 84th AFCON match, with a record of 32 wins, 24 draws and 25 defeats.



Nigeria won their first AFCON title by defeating Algeria 3–0 in the final on March 22 1980 in Lagos.



Algeria won their first AFCON title by beating Nigeria 1–0 in the final on March 16, 1990 in Algiers.



Algeria were the last hurdle Nigeria crossed to qualify for the 1994 FIFA World Cup, drawing 1–1 in Algiers on October 8, 1993—making Nigeria the first Anglophone African country to reach the World Cup.



Nigeria were also the last opponent Algeria faced to qualify for their first World Cup (Spain ’82), with Algeria winning 2–0 in Lagos (October 10, 1981) and 2–1 in Constantine (October 30, 1981).



Nigeria’s 34-match unbeaten run in World Cup qualifiers, the longest in Africa, was technically ended by Algeria in November 2017 after FIFA overturned a 1–1 draw to a 3–0 Algeria win due to an ineligible Nigerian player.



Otherwise, the run would have reached 35 matches. At the time, Nigeria had not lost a World Cup qualifier since June 20, 2004 (1–0 loss to Angola in Luanda). The run was second only to Spain’s 59-match global record and longer than Germany’s pre-2014 World Cup streak.



Nigeria and Algeria were the last two African teams standing at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Both exited the Round of 16 on the same day: Nigeria lost 2–0 to France, while Algeria fell 2–1 (after extra time) to Germany. Had both won, Africa would have produced its first-ever World Cup quarterfinal clash between two African teams.



The Nigeria–Algeria clash in Uyo on November 12, 2016 marked Nigeria’s 100th World Cup qualifying match.



Nigerian defender Bright Omokaro earned the nickname “Ten-Ten” after an infamous tackle on an Algerian player at Morocco ’88, evening the teams numerically after a Nigerian red card. Commentator Ernest Okonkwo’s cry—“Omokaro has made it 10-10!”—immortalised the name.



Austin ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha scored the first of his 16 international goals for Nigeria from a free kick against Algeria on July 13, 1993, in a 4–1 World Cup qualifying win in Lagos.



Okocha’s elder brother, Emma Okocha, made his international debut against Algeria on March2, 1990 and scored his only Nigeria goal against Algeria at the 1990 AFCON opener in Algiers (Nigeria lost 5–1).



Nigerian greats Segun Odegbami, Christian Chukwu, and Thompson Usiyen all played their final international matches against Algeria during the 1981 World Cup qualifying series.



Algeria legend Rabah Madjer began his coaching career with a World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in 2017.

Algeria were victims of the infamous 1982 “Gijón Disgrace” at the World Cup. Two years later, Nigeria and Algeria were fined by CAF for unsporting conduct after a controversial 0–0 “accord match” at AFCON 1984 in Bouaké.



Both Nigeria and Algeria share green as their dominant national colour. The names Nigeria and Algeria differ only in their first two letters, adding to one of Africa’s most enduring football rivalries.



Algeria once beat Nigeria silly, 5-1 in Algiers, Algeria. Nigeria also once beat Algeria silly 5-2 in Oran, Algeria.