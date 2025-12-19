Yusuf unveils Cycling Kano 2025 jersey as stage set for tomorrow’s race

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf (right) and Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Sports and Youth Development, Sani Musa Danja, at the unveiling of Cycling Kano 2025 Jersey in Kano yesterday.

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, officially unveiled the Cycling Kano 2025 jersey on Wednesday ahead of the race scheduled for tomorrow in the ancient city.

The unveiling, according to the organisers of the event, reaffirmed the administration’s unwavering commitment to sports development, youth engagement, and promotion of healthy living across the state.

Held at the office of governor’s Senior Special Adviser on Sports and Youth Development, Sani Musa Danja, the event showcased the vibrant jersey design and colours, which reflect Kano State’s rich cultural heritage, unity, and enduring passion for sports. It will be worn by participants during Saturday’s event, which is expected to attract cyclists, sports enthusiasts, and spectators from across the state and beyond.

The initiative, Danja said, aligns with the people-oriented and inclusive development agenda of Governor Yusuf, whose administration has continued to prioritise youth empowerment, sports revitalisation, and healthy lifestyles as key drivers of social cohesion and sustainable development in Kano State.

Speaking at the unveiling, Danja described the Cycling Kano initiative as a key component of the state government’s broader strategy, championed by Governor Yusuf to promote grassroots sports development and encourage an active and healthy lifestyle among residents.

“Cycling Kano is more than a sporting event; it is a movement that promotes wellness, discipline, and community bonding. The jersey symbolizes our shared identity and our resolve, under the leadership of His Excellency, to position Kano as a hub for sporting excellence,” he said.

Tomorrow’s race is scheduled to commence at 7:00 a.m. from the Emir’s Palace, Kano, with adequate security and medical arrangements in place, in line with the governor’s directive to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all participants.