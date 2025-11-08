A life governed by love (4)

Key verse: Romans 13:8: “Let no debt remain outstanding, except the continuing debt to love one another, for whoever loves others has fulfilled the law.” (NIV)

Paul couches his description of the love we are to have for others in the language and imagery of finance and debt. Love is an unpayable, ongoing debt that Christians must continually pursue to fulfill God’s law. In Romans 13, St Paul disclosed some important things about debt, including a debt we shall continually pay; never pay-off. We are to love one another as if it were a debt we have to repay, understanding that this is a debt we will never finish paying. We will never get to the point where we can say: “I am done loving. I have loved enough. I have loved all that God has asked me to love. I don’t have to love anymore.” No, loving one another is like a debt that will never be fully paid. We continue paying it over and over again, every day of our lives. This is our unpayable debt. It is important to note that God cannot ask us to love continually without giving us the divine ability to love. Our bank accounts can run dry; God’s love for us can never run out. It will never dry.

God’s love for us could be likened to a great river, pouring through us like the waters pour through our ravine in flood-time. We are riverbeds through whom God’s endless supply of love and grace flows into this world. Love for God and love for our neighbours are not two completely distinct things. They are mutually dependent on each other. They are two sides of the same coin. When we love God, we will love His commands and one of His commands is to love our neighbour. You see, until we love God and place our faith in God, we cannot really love our neighbour. Our love for God is visible in our love for one another. These two commands; love God and love your neighbour, fulfill the entirety of God’s law. This love is also not limited to those in the church. As God’s love extended to the world, so must our love reach out to both believer and non-believer alike. In fact, believers ought to be a community of love because love is the greatest virtues of the Christian life. It is the distinguishing mark of Jesus’ disciples.

Love is the trademark of Disciples of Christ. Love distinguishes the Church from the rest of the world. In John 13:34-35 Jesus said: “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another. By this all people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.” Love is not earned or deserved or payment for some service. Love is selfless and sacrificial. It does not seek to harm others; but rather, it seeks the benefit of another regardless of whether that person deserves it or not. All of God’s commandments to us are summed up in our obligation to love our neighbour as we love ourselves. If you want to follow God’s commands, if you want to truly obey Him and if you want to please Him, then live a life of genuine love. Love for others is the inevitable response of a heart truly touched by God.

• Today’s nugget: Love is the greatest Commandment. Prayer: Lord, give me the spirit of love. Prayer lines: 08033299824. E-mail: [email protected]. Rev. Dr. Abel Ukachi Amadi. General Superintendent, Assemblies of God Nigeria.