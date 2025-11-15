Absent in body present with the lord: A true reflection – Part 1

“So, we are always confident, knowing that while we are at home in the body, we are absent from the Lord,” 2 Corinthians 5:6.



We are living in a temporary state, eternity is real. Paul’s statement: “While we are at home in the body, we are absent from the Lord”—is traditionally interpreted as a longing for heavenly union after physical death. It is traditionally understood to contrast physical life (being “in the body”) with being in the presence of the Lord (after death or in heaven).



The second Epistle of Paul to the Corinthians was written from Macedonia, likely around A.D. 55–57; at the time, he was experiencing emotional turmoil and ‘troubled on every side.’ “We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not forsaken; cast down, but not destroyed” (2 Corinthians 4:8-9, KJV). Here, we can acknowledge that Paul was in a state of great anguish and distress after a painful visit to Corinth and the subsequent conflict that erupted.



He had previously written a harsh letter to them out of “much affliction and anguish of heart,” his authority even as an Apostle had been challenged, and he decided not to visit again personally. Upon arriving Macedonia, he was “troubled on every side,” with “conflicts” and “fears.”



However, this was later replaced by joy and elation when Titus brought back good news from Corinth that the Corinthians had repented, were supporting his ministry, and had punished the troublemaker.



The second Epistle to the Corinthians was written in the aftermath of this emotional turmoil, expressing his joy, commending them for their repentance, and then shifting to other topics like encouraging them to contribute to collection for the poor in Jerusalem.



This verse was his way of making them understand that life itself is temporal and our final abode is with Christ Jesus; Christ should both be our Saviour and our Lord.



When the Apostle said: Being “present in the body” this could also symbolise being governed by the flesh, and also portrays living under fleshly impulses, disconnected from divine and spiritual intimacy, which alienates us from God’s presence.



While “absent from the Lord” reflects a diminished spiritual intimacy due to that governance, and a spiritual distance caused by bodily dominance. True presence with the Lord begins when we spiritually “die” to the flesh and live by the Spirit. To be “absent from the Lord” is to be entangled in the flesh’s rebellion against divine guidance. We must understand that spiritual presence is beyond physical location.

The Depth Of Deep Spiritual Conflict

Paul in writing to the Romans in Chapter 8:5–8, said: “Those who live according to the flesh have their minds set on what the flesh desires… it shows the mind governed by the flesh, which is hostile to God.



To the Galatians 5:16–17: “Walk by the Spirit, and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh… the flesh desires what is contrary to the Spirit.”

