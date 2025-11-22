Adoration (38)

(4) God has promised to bless and honour all those who fear Him. “Humility and the fear of the Lord are riches and honour, and life (Prov 22:4). Other blessings promised include protection from death (Prov 14:26-27), provisions for our daily needs (Ps 34:9;111:5), and a long life regardless of what happens in the world around them (Eccl 8:12-13).

THE Seven Characteristics Of The Fear Of The Lord And The Implications For Our Lives

(1) The fear of the Lord enables us to obey, even in the most difficult times; as in Abraham’s test when he was asked to offer his only son back to God as a sacrifice slain on an altar (Gen 22:1-2). According to the Psalmists, fearing the Lord is equivalent to delighting in His commands (Ps 112:1) and following His precepts (Ps 119:63). In Ecclesiastes, the true meaning of life is summarised in two brief imperatives: “Fear God, and keep his commandments,” (Eccl 12:13). These two imperatives bring wholeness and meaning to life in contrast to the empty meaninglessness of Eccl 1-2.

(2) The fear of the Lord moves us to say “no” to sin and to depart from evil (Prov 3:7;8:13;16:6). Moses said to the people: “God is come to prove you, and that his fear may be before your faces, that ye sin not,” (Ex 20:20). Anyone who is content to live a life of wickedness does so because “there is no fear of God before his eyes,” (Ps 36:1-4).

(3) The fear of the Lord manifests itself in a wholesome dread of God’s holy displeasure and wrath (Mat 10:28; Rom 1:16-18; 1Pet 1:17). An important inference is that believers should teach their children to fear the Lord by training them to hate sin and love God’s righteous commands (Deut 4:10;6:1-2,6-9). The Bible often states: “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom,” (Ps 111:10; Prv 9:10; cf. Job 28:28; Prv 1:7). Since a basic goal for our children’s education is for them to live according to God’s principles of wisdom (Prv 1:2-6), teaching them the fear of the Lord is a critical first step.

(4) The fear of the Lord provides the necessary perspective for God’s people to reverence and honour Him (Ex 20:3), and worship Him with their whole being. If we truly fear God, we will glorify Him as Lord (Ps 22:23). David equates the worshiping congregation with “them that fear him,” (Ps 22:25). At the end of history, a heavenly angel who proclaims the eternal gospel calls to all on earth: “Fear God, and give glory to him…worship him that made heaven, and earth, and the sea, and the fountains of waters” (Rev 14:6-7).

(5) The fear of the Lord has a sanctifying effect on God’s people.

• Email: [email protected]. Facebook: Yetunde Mercy Olumide