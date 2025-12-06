Adoration (40)

God has also promised to bless and honour all those who fear Him with riches, honour, life, protection from death, provisions for daily needs and long life regardless of what happens in the world around them. He also promises those who fear Him fatherly love and compassion; faithfulness and goodness to their children.

(4.0) The Holy Spirit In The Life Of The Believer

IN Jesus, the revelation of the Father is full and complete.“Who being the brightness of His glory and the express image of His person, and upholding all things by the word of His power, when He had by Himself purged our sins, sat down at the right hand of the Majesty on high,” (Heb 1:3).

“Express image,” Gk charaktr, occurs only here in the NT. It refers to the mark that an engraving stamp leaves on a wax seal or coin; the correspondence between the engraving stamp and the engraved impression is exact. God’s Son radiates God’s glory because He shares God’s nature and essence. Whatever God is in His character and nature, Jesus is the express image (cf. Col 1:15; 2:9). Thus God’s revelation of Himself is no longer fragmentary and incomplete as in OT times; in Jesus, the Son, the revelation of the Father is full and complete.

1:3: “Sat down on the right hand.” After Christ provided the forgiveness of our sins by His death on the cross, He took His place of authority at the right hand of God. Christ’s redeeming activity in heaven involves His ministry as divine mediator (8:6; 13:15; 1 John 2:1-2), high priest (2:17-18; 4:14-16; 8:1-3), intercessor (7:25), and baptiser in the Spirit (Acts 2:33).

• Jesus said plainly that those who see Him see God, because He is God

“…He who has seen Me has seen the Father,” (Jn 14:9).

“Then Jesus cried out and said: ‘He who believes in Me, believes not in Me, but in Him who sent Me. 45: And he who sees Me sees Him who sent Me. 49: For I have not spoken on My own authority; but the Father who sent Me gave Me a command, what I should say and what I should speak. 50: And I know that His command is everlasting life. Therefore, whatever I speak, just as the Father has told Me, so I speak.” (Jn 12:44,45,49,50)

• What Jesus said about His message, His identity and the Holy Spirit

